Online Women Police Station launched in Islamabad, details inside

ISLAMABAD – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has inaugurated the Online Women Police Station and the 1Info Mobile Application during his visit to the Islamabad Safe City Headquarters.

The app will allow citizens to register emergency complaints. He appreciated the new initiatives of Islamabad IGP Ali Nasir Rizvi and his team. The Interior Minister also observed the safe city surveillance process on the digital wall.

The Interior Minister instructed that online platforms should be further strengthened to provide immediate assistance to women and vulnerable groups. He stated that the mobile app and the Online Women Police Station reflect our commitment to utilizing modern technology. He also chaired a high-level meeting at the Safe City Headquarters.

Mohsin Naqvi said the Safe City Project has played a crucial role in crime prevention and rapid response. He directed that the surveillance system be enhanced and integrated with artificial intelligence (AI). He added that the Safe City would be made a model project to make Islamabad the safest city. He also instructed that Islamabad Safe City be linked with Safe Cities in other provinces. “Connecting all Safe Cities will improve data sharing,” said Mohsin Naqvi.

The Interior Minister appreciated the performance of the Safe City staff and urged them to work with more dedication and commitment. He emphasized that public service should be the top priority of the staff deployed at Safe City and lauded the team’s spirit and efforts.

IG Islamabad gave a detailed briefing regarding the project. He apprised that Currently, 3,100 cameras are being used to monitor various areas of the federal capital, and an additional 3,100 cameras will be installed to expand the system. It was informed that Safe City Islamabad has played a pivotal role in several high-profile cases, including the Sardar Faheem murder case. Many major investigations have progressed with the help of Safe City cameras, which has led to a significant reduction in crime rates in Islamabad.

The Online Women Police Station is specifically designed for women, and a dedicated helpline 1815 has been allocated for them. According to the briefing, the 1815 helpline is operated entirely by female staff, including call attendants, call responders, and investigation officers.