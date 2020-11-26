Pakistan not considering recognition of Israel, says FO

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Thursday clarified that recognition of Israel is not under consideration.

Chaudhri while addressing weekly news briefing reiterated that Pakistan’s principled position on Israel issue was still unchanged.

He highlighted that Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear that Pakistan could not recognize Israel unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue, satisfactory to the Palestinian people, is found.

Talking about the dossier Pakistan has recently presented on India's sponsorship of terrorism, the spokesperson urged the UN counter-terrorism bodies to take action on the basis of evidence listed in the dossier and urge India to renounce use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

He said the world bodies should also urge India to dismantle the infrastructure of terrorism it has established to inflict terrorism on Pakistan, and stop the use of other countries' soil for its terrorist activities directed against Pakistan.

Responding to a question, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said Pakistan looks forward to working with the US new administration to further strengthen bilateral ties and to continue partnership to achieve peace, stability, and prosperity in the region. He said Pakistan would also welcome resumption of structural dialogue with the United States.

He also hoped that new administration will take notice of serious human rights violations in occupied Kashmir by India.

Replying to a question regarding China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the spokesperson said CPEC is a transformational project and is positively contributing to Pakistan’s economy, national development, and regional growth, Radio Pakistan reported.