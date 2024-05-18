Search

Cat awarded doctorate degree by Vermont State University

Web Desk
09:59 PM | 18 May, 2024
cat awarded honorary doctorate degree
Source: Vermont State University

Max the cat, a beloved community member, has been awarded an honorary degree of "Doctor of Litter-ature" by Vermont State University, just in time for its human students' graduation ceremony.

The Castleton campus of Vermont State University recognized Max not for his mousing or napping skills, but for his unwavering companionship.

“Max the Cat has been an affectionate member of the Castleton family for years,” the university announced in a Facebook post.

Max, a cherished tabby, belongs to a family living on the street leading to the university entrance.

“He decided to venture onto campus and began spending time with the college students, who adore him,” says Ashley Dow, Max's owner.

For about four years, Max has been the campus's social butterfly. Students brighten up whenever they see him lounging nearby.

They can't resist picking him up for selfies, and he loves joining tours with prospective students who gather at the building right across from his family's home, Dow shared.

“I don’t even know how he knows where to go, but he does,” Dow said. “He'll follow the students on their tours.”

Former students, whenever they return to campus, visit Dow—affectionately known as Max’s mom—to get updates on their feline friend.

Max's degree will be delivered to Dow, as the university does not plan on inviting the cat to the graduation ceremony.
 

