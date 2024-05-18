Dar, Amir Muqam to visit Kyrgyzstan after Bishkek mob violence against Pakistani students

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with Kashmir Affairs Minister Amir Muqam, will depart for Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to support Pakistani students after a mob attack targeted several foreigners late Friday night.

Kyrgyz police mobilized forces in the capital to quell the violence, during which hundreds of Kyrgyz men attacked buildings housing foreign students, including Pakistanis.

According to Pakistan’s embassy in Bishkek, foreign students, including Pakistanis, were attacked by locals following a brawl with Egyptian nationals on May 13.

Kyrgyz private media outlet 24.kg reported that a "spontaneous protest against foreigners" began last night in Bishkek and ended this morning after police reached an agreement with the rioters, who then dispersed.

The report quoted the Kyrgyz health ministry stating that 29 people were injured in the violence. The country’s foreign ministry added that 14 foreigners were discharged from hospitals after treatment.

The Pakistani embassy in Bishkek confirmed there were no deaths. "Moreover, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Internal Affairs has issued press releases stating that the situation is under control," it said.

A statement by state-run Pakistan Television mentioned that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decided to send Dar and Muqam to Bishkek after monitoring the situation and remaining in contact with the ambassador in Kyrgyzstan.

The two officials will depart for Bishkek on Sunday morning via a special flight.

"Despite the satisfactory situation, it has been decided to send this delegation to provide necessary support and facilities to Pakistani students. The foreign minister will hold meetings with senior government officials in Bishkek and ensure the provision of medical facilities to the injured students," the statement said, adding that Dar will also review issues regarding the repatriation of Pakistani students.

An earlier statement from the Prime Minister’s Office mentioned that PM Shehbaz ordered Muqam to go to Bishkek immediately to assist and support Pakistani students.

"Engineer Amir Muqam will meet Pakistani students, listen to their problems, and ensure they do not face any difficulties in the current situation," the premier said.

He added that the embassy should provide the best treatment facilities to injured Pakistani students and ensure their immediate return to Pakistan if they wish, at the government’s expense.

PM Shehbaz previously said his office was in touch with the Pakistani embassy and "constantly monitoring the situation."

"Deeply concerned over the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. I have directed Pakistan’s ambassador to provide all necessary help and assistance," the PM wrote on X.

At least 12,000 Pakistanis are studying in Kyrgyzstan.