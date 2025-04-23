Dowry and gifts cannot be reclaimed by husband or in-laws: SC

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued a significant decision affirming that all dowry and gifts given to a bride are her exclusive and unconditional property, even after divorce.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah authored the seven-page judgment, stating that items given to a bride as dowry or gifts remain her sole ownership and cannot be claimed by the husband or his family. The Court made it clear that any gift given to the groom or his family does not fall under the definition of dowry.

“No court can entertain a claim regarding the recovery of dowry or bridal gifts unless the items are the personal property of the bride,” the judgment asserted. The ruling emphasizes that whether the item was given by the bride’s family, the groom, or his relatives, it legally belongs to the bride.

The decision also clarified that this ruling does not support or promote the cultural tradition of dowry, which the Court acknowledged as a practice that often leads to exploitation, pressure, and discrimination. The judgment aligns with Islamic principles, underlining that only the mehr (mandatory dower) is a religious obligation.

For greater public accessibility, the verdict has been released with a QR code, allowing easy access to the full text of the ruling.

The case was brought before the Supreme Court after Muhammad Sajid filed an appeal seeking a reduction in dowry and maintenance obligations following his divorce. The Court rejected the appeal and upheld the decision of the Lahore High Court.

This ruling marks a significant step toward safeguarding women’s rights and discouraging exploitative practices associated with the dowry system in Pakistan.