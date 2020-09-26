Punjab issues notification to ensure protection of sugarcane’ grower’s rights

LAHORE –Punjab government has decided to ensure protection of rights of growers of sugarcane.

A notification has been issued regarding the purchase of the sugarcane price.

In a statement issued from Lahore today (Saturday), Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that now sugar mill owners will have to buy sugarcane from farmers at the notified rates.

The issue proper receipts while the weight and price of sugarcane will also be printed on the receipt, he said.

He said that penalty of imprisonment up to three years or a fine up to five million rupees will be awarded over violation of the said rules.