PM Imran's UNGA speech made every Pakistani proud, says Asim Bajwa
Web Desk
11:33 AM | 26 Sep, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that Prime Minister Imran’s address to United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has made every Pakistani proud.

In a tweet today (Friday), Chairman of CPEC Authority said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s clear stand on Kashmir, Palestine and regional peace, pledge to lift our masses out of poverty and stern warning to India on any misadventure are worth appreciating.

Asim Bajwa said that the Prime Minister substantive address to UNGA truly represented Pakistan.

