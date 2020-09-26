PM Imran's UNGA speech made every Pakistani proud, says Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that Prime Minister Imran’s address to United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has made every Pakistani proud.

In a tweet today (Friday), Chairman of CPEC Authority said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s clear stand on Kashmir, Palestine and regional peace, pledge to lift our masses out of poverty and stern warning to India on any misadventure are worth appreciating.

PM Imran Khan’s substantive address to UNGA made every Pakistani proud&truly represented.His clear stand on Kashmir, Palestine,regional peace, pledge to lift our masses out of poverty,stern warning to India on any misadventure and much more-worth appreciating #PMImranKhanAtUNGA pic.twitter.com/mzHWZ6FfPD — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) September 26, 2020

Asim Bajwa said that the Prime Minister substantive address to UNGA truly represented Pakistan.

