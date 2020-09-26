Aisha Khan owns a heartfelt birthday note for mother

12:19 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
Aisha Khan owns a heartfelt birthday note for mother
Former actor Aisha Uqbah Malik is very active on social media, often sharing moments of motherhood and celebrating intimate affairs of her life with her fans.

Today Aisha posted the sweetest of birthday messages for her mom that will leave you in awe.  No matter how old you get, the most precious bond you'll ever have is with you mother and the love that we have for them is unmatched and unconditional.

Sharing pictures from the celebrations, the mother-daughter duo could't stop smiling at each other with love.

The ‘Yeh Jawani Phir Nahi Aani’ star was seen kissing her mother’s cheek while feeding her some birthday cake.

“Happy Birthday to my gorgeous mama...may you have many more in health and in sickness,” wrote Malik.

She concluded her note saying, “Thank you for being my strength, my biggest cheer  leader always. I love you.”

