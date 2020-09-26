Khirad from ‘Humsafar’ is Mahira Khan’s most special character
Embarking on a journey of love, jealously and pain, blockbuster drama ‘Humsafar’ was a phenomenon that made its stars insanely popular.
Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Naveen Waqar and Attiqa Odho gave superlative performances to match Farhat Ishtiaq’s remarkable script.
Considered one of the best drama’s ever made, ‘Humsafar’ is a love-story which bleeds passion.
It’s been nine years since the hit serial aired and Mahira Khan recently took a trip down the memory lane as she penned an emotional note about her most emblematic character, Khirad.
View this post on Instagram
What is there left to say that hasn’t already been said ? Maybe that’s the thing about Humsafar, there is always more to say. Khirad is by far my most special character. She loved fiercely, she gave whole heartedly and when it came to her self respect she held that closest to her heart. What a woman🌹 But like I always say.. Humsafar is beyond all of us who made it. It’s all of Yours. This safar, this journey is nothing without all of you.. who have kept the magic alive for 9 years. Always grateful.. always yours, I love love love you all, Khirad. 🥀
Sharing some clips from the quintessential drama on Instagram, Mahira posted a heartfelt caption that read: "What is there left to say that hasn’t already been said? Maybe that’s the thing about Humsafar - there is always more to say.”
"Khirad is by far my most special character. She loved fiercely, she gave whole heartedly and when it came to her self respect -she held it closest to her heart. What a woman,”Khan further added.
Concluding the note, the Superstar actor said, "But like I always say.. Humsafar is beyond all of us who made it. It’s all of yours. This safar, this journey is nothing without all of you.. who have kept the magic alive for 9 years. Always grateful.. always yours, I love love love you all.”
