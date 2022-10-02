Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 October 2022
08:32 AM | 2 Oct, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs142,800 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 122,400. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 112,210 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 130,900.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 142,800
|PKR 1,640
|Karachi
|PKR 142,800
|PKR 1,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 142,800
|PKR 1,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 142,800
|PKR 1,640
|Quetta
|PKR 142,800
|PKR 1,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 142,800
|PKR 1,640
|Attock
|PKR 142,800
|PKR 1,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 142,800
|PKR 1,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 142,800
|PKR 1,640
|Multan
|PKR 142,800
|PKR 1,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 142,800
|PKR 1,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 142,800
|PKR 1,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 142,800
|PKR 1,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 142,800
|PKR 1,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 142,800
|PKR 1,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 142,800
|PKR 1,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 142,800
|PKR 1,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 142,800
|PKR 1,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 142,800
|PKR 1,640
- Cabinet gives go-ahead to start probe into audio leaks featuring ...12:51 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
- Bahawalpur Main Ajnabi: a book review by Javed Khan12:18 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
- Inside Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s vibrant Mehandi, Sangeet ...11:28 AM | 2 Oct, 2022
- IHC opens doors on Sunday, approves Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail in ...10:49 AM | 2 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan Army Chief arrives in US, set to meet top officials to ...10:28 AM | 2 Oct, 2022
Inside Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s vibrant Mehandi, Sangeet ceremony
11:28 AM | 2 Oct, 2022
- Did Feroze Khan refuse to pay Rs200,000 child support to ex-wife?11:05 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
- Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji set to release her autobiography04:48 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
- Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik is the first contestant of Bigg Boss 1607:08 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022