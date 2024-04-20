Bushra Bibi's lawyer says she can't speak after poisoning

Bushra Bibi's lawyer Intazar Hussain Panjutha said on Saturday that the former first lady has been poisoned and she can't even speak due to her deteriorating health.
Speaking to the media, Panjutha said that he and other people of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had expressed their fears recently that Bushra Bibi was being poisoned and her medical reports have confirmed today that she was being poisoned. He said that Bushra Bibi was given toilet cleaner Harpic in food and it has damaged her digestive system.
He said that Bushra Bibi was not feeling well when she was brought to the hospital today. He said that she was suffering from chest pain and doctors felt that she was suffering from a heart problem. He said that Bushra Bibi was absolutely fine when she was imprisoned, but now she is suffering from the ulcer of the stomach and the digestive tract.
Panjutha, who is also focal person for the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, said that Bushra Bibi should be given poison-free food. He said that Bushra Bibi cannot even speak since she has been poisoned.
Bushra Bibi is Imran Khan's third wife and she has been jailed for 14 years. Just a week before the general elections, Bushra Bibi was convicted of illegally profiting from state gifts. She was initially imprisoned in Adiala Jail, but was later put under house arrest at her Bani Gala residence.
Pakistani currency remains marginally same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 20, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
