JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman claims election 2024 more rigged than 2018

In a recent statement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), asserted that the general elections held on February 8, 2024, were more rigged than those of 2018. This declaration follows a perceived alignment between the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the JUI-F, despite their historical political rivalry.

Fazlur Rehman played a pivotal role in uniting traditional adversaries, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), leading to the removal of Imran Khan from power via a no-confidence motion in April 2022.

However, tensions arose between the JUI-F and its former allies, the PPP and PML-N, when they were seemingly sidelined during government formation after the recent elections. Fazlur Rehman accused that their mandate was stolen during the polls.

Speaking at a public gathering in Balochistan's Pishin, the JUI-F leader emphasized the importance of unity among political forces, condemning the manipulation of politicians by the establishment. He reiterated allegations made in February against former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and former intelligence chief Lt General (retd) Faiz Hamid for orchestrating Khan's removal.

Expressing discontent with the election results, Fazlur Rehman declared that the people of Balochistan do not accept the outcome of the February 8 elections, citing widespread rigging and the commercialization of legislative bodies. He reaffirmed the JUI-F's commitment to leading protests against electoral fraud, vowing to prevent a "fake government" from functioning.

In conclusion, Fazlur Rehman asserted that their anti-government movement would persist unabated, signaling a continued challenge to the legitimacy of the current administration.