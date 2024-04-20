JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman claims election 2024 more rigged than 2018

In a recent statement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), asserted that the general elections held on February 8, 2024, were more rigged than those of 2018. This declaration follows a perceived alignment between the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the JUI-F, despite their historical political rivalry.
Fazlur Rehman played a pivotal role in uniting traditional adversaries, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), leading to the removal of Imran Khan from power via a no-confidence motion in April 2022.
However, tensions arose between the JUI-F and its former allies, the PPP and PML-N, when they were seemingly sidelined during government formation after the recent elections. Fazlur Rehman accused that their mandate was stolen during the polls.
Speaking at a public gathering in Balochistan's Pishin, the JUI-F leader emphasized the importance of unity among political forces, condemning the manipulation of politicians by the establishment. He reiterated allegations made in February against former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and former intelligence chief Lt General (retd) Faiz Hamid for orchestrating Khan's removal.
Expressing discontent with the election results, Fazlur Rehman declared that the people of Balochistan do not accept the outcome of the February 8 elections, citing widespread rigging and the commercialization of legislative bodies. He reaffirmed the JUI-F's commitment to leading protests against electoral fraud, vowing to prevent a "fake government" from functioning.
In conclusion, Fazlur Rehman asserted that their anti-government movement would persist unabated, signaling a continued challenge to the legitimacy of the current administration.
Pakistani currency remains marginally same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 20, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.