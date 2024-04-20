Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman claims election 2024 more rigged than 2018

Web Desk
08:14 PM | 20 Apr, 2024
Fazlur Rehman

In a recent statement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), asserted that the general elections held on February 8, 2024, were more rigged than those of 2018. This declaration follows a perceived alignment between the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the JUI-F, despite their historical political rivalry.

Fazlur Rehman played a pivotal role in uniting traditional adversaries, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), leading to the removal of Imran Khan from power via a no-confidence motion in April 2022.

However, tensions arose between the JUI-F and its former allies, the PPP and PML-N, when they were seemingly sidelined during government formation after the recent elections. Fazlur Rehman accused that their mandate was stolen during the polls.

Speaking at a public gathering in Balochistan's Pishin, the JUI-F leader emphasized the importance of unity among political forces, condemning the manipulation of politicians by the establishment. He reiterated allegations made in February against former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and former intelligence chief Lt General (retd) Faiz Hamid for orchestrating Khan's removal.

Expressing discontent with the election results, Fazlur Rehman declared that the people of Balochistan do not accept the outcome of the February 8 elections, citing widespread rigging and the commercialization of legislative bodies. He reaffirmed the JUI-F's commitment to leading protests against electoral fraud, vowing to prevent a "fake government" from functioning.

In conclusion, Fazlur Rehman asserted that their anti-government movement would persist unabated, signaling a continued challenge to the legitimacy of the current administration.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:09 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Viral video: Police officer caught in the act with a girl

08:14 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman claims election 2024 more rigged than 2018

08:06 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Bushra Bibi's lawyer says she can't speak after poisoning

06:51 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Salary dispute halts evening classes at Karachi University

06:23 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Pakistan rejects US sanctions over missile allegations

06:04 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Karachi weather: Rain chances drop, clear skies expected this weekend

Pakistan

10:27 AM | 18 Apr, 2024

Hareem Shah responds after trending over ‘leaked’ viral videos

11:19 AM | 19 Apr, 2024

Woman gives birth to sextuplets in Rawalpindi

04:43 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Pakistani hero gets Australian residency for bravery during Sydney ...

08:45 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Oil tanker catches fire at petrol pump in Blue area of Islamabad 

07:00 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Young man dies in suspected collision with Punjab CM's security ...

08:59 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

17th annual conference on Management of Pakistan Economy commences at ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:38 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

UK decides on EU free movement scheme for youngsters

Gold & Silver

03:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 20 April forex rates

Pakistani currency remains marginally same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 20, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: