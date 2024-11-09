Pakistan Navy assumes guard duties at Mazare-e-Iqbal

LAHORE – A change of guard ceremony occurred at the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal on 147th birth anniversary of the national poet and one of greatest philosophers of South Asia.

A smartly turned-out contingent from the Pakistan Navy took charge of the ceremonial guard duties at the mausoleum of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal on Saturday.

The event, held in a grand and dignified manner, saw Punjab Rangers formally handing over responsibility of the guard to Naval cadets. Navy contingent assumed its new role with traditional spirit and enthusiasm, paying tribute to the poet whose ideas continue to resonate in the nation’s identity.

Commander Central Punjab of Pakistan Navy Rear Admiral Azhar Mahmood attended the ceremony as Chief Guest and he laid floral wreath and offered fateha at the mausoleum. He also mentioned high remarks in visitor’s book, remembering Allama Iqbal’s great political and literary achievements.