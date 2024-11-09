Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Section 144 enforced in Rawalpindi with strict ban on public gatherings

In preparation for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) grand party jirga and rally in Swabi, the Punjab government has enforced Section 144 in Rawalpindi to maintain peace and security. Effective from November 8 to November 10, the order bans all public gatherings, rallies, processions, and the display of firearms within city limits.

Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema, announced the enforcement, noting that it is a preventive measure to ensure law and order. Security has been heightened at the city’s entry and exit points, with special arrangements in place to monitor caravans arriving from Punjab and to manage any emergencies that may arise.

The Central Police Office in Lahore has issued an alert to District Police Officers (DPOs) in four major districts. A special deployment of 1,500 officers from the Punjab Constabulary and Highway Patrolling Police has been assigned to Rawalpindi’s Regional Police Officer (RPO). This force is equipped with tear gas and other anti-riot gear to handle potential disturbances.

The responsibility for accommodations, meals, transportation, and other logistical needs for the police force has been assigned to Rawalpindi’s City Police Officer (CPO) and the DPO of Attock, ensuring that all necessary support is in place for a well-coordinated security operation.

