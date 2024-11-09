Minahil Malik’s Dance Video goes viral amid leaks controversy

Controversial TikTok star Minahil Malik remained in news for all wrong reasons after her obscene clips with her alleged boyfriend were all over the internet, causing a frenzy among fans, and another clip caught everyone’s attention.

The social media influencer, who amassed over 2 million followers on Instagram, can be seen shaking legs on Mamushi, the famous song by Megan Thee Stallion.

The clip got tens of thousands of new views and hundred of comments as fans bombarded the comment section, raising questions over Minahil’s decision to bid adieu to social media.

Last month, Minhail raised controversy involving an alleged MMS leak, with RS TikToker, the latter blamed Minahil of leaking the clips. The MMS scandal online divided the internet with some viewers questioning its authenticity, while others speculated it was done as PR stunt.

Malik denied the video’s authenticity, calling it a fake and firmly distancing herself from the surrounding drama.

Despite all the hate, the TikTok star opted to remain focused on her creative endeavors, continuing to share content that highlights her talents.