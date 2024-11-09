Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Saudi Arabia’s Al Baik to launch in Pakistan, minister confirms

Saudi Arabia’s Al Baik to launch in Pakistan, minister confirms

Saudi Arabia’s iconic fast-food chain, Al Baik, is officially preparing to enter the Pakistani market, announced Pakistan’s Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, on Saturday. This long-anticipated move is part of a broader wave of foreign investments into Pakistan, as regional allies continue to deepen economic ties with the nation.

“Saudi investments in Pakistan are steadily rising. Recent agreements with Saudi Arabia alone have surpassed $6 billion,” Tarar stated in Lahore, adding that “Al Baik is set to open in Pakistan soon, and Aramco has already inaugurated its first fuel station here.”

The announcement is bolstered by new commitments from neighboring countries. Qatar plans to invest $3 billion, while Azerbaijan has committed to a $2 billion infusion. Pakistan also recently finalized a strategic port development agreement with Abu Dhabi, demonstrating the country’s growing appeal for foreign investors.

Tarar emphasized the economic impact of these investments, noting that foreign reserves have now reached $11 billion, while remittances from overseas Pakistanis have climbed to $8 billion. “These investments will generate significant job opportunities and drive economic growth,” he stated.

The launch of Al Baik in Pakistan was formalized through a MoU between Al Baik Food System Company and Pakistan’s Gas and Oil Pakistan Ltd (GO). The agreement was signed at a ceremony in Islamabad, with Saudi Minister of Investment and Engineer Khalid Al-Falih in attendance, alongside senior officials from both nations. This strategic partnership will allow Al Baik to establish and operate its outlets across Pakistan, introducing the brand’s signature broast chicken to a new market.

Founded in Jeddah in 1974, Al Baik has earned a loyal following for its distinctive fried chicken, with over 120 outlets across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and other locations.

 

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Open Market Forex Rates – 9 Nov 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.20 278.9
Euro EUR 297.25 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.45 360.95
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 184.35 186.6
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.05 202.45
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.85 905.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 316.79 319.59
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
This table  

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search