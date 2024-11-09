Saudi Arabia’s Al Baik to launch in Pakistan, minister confirms

Saudi Arabia’s iconic fast-food chain, Al Baik, is officially preparing to enter the Pakistani market, announced Pakistan’s Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, on Saturday. This long-anticipated move is part of a broader wave of foreign investments into Pakistan, as regional allies continue to deepen economic ties with the nation.

“Saudi investments in Pakistan are steadily rising. Recent agreements with Saudi Arabia alone have surpassed $6 billion,” Tarar stated in Lahore, adding that “Al Baik is set to open in Pakistan soon, and Aramco has already inaugurated its first fuel station here.”

The announcement is bolstered by new commitments from neighboring countries. Qatar plans to invest $3 billion, while Azerbaijan has committed to a $2 billion infusion. Pakistan also recently finalized a strategic port development agreement with Abu Dhabi, demonstrating the country’s growing appeal for foreign investors.

Tarar emphasized the economic impact of these investments, noting that foreign reserves have now reached $11 billion, while remittances from overseas Pakistanis have climbed to $8 billion. “These investments will generate significant job opportunities and drive economic growth,” he stated.

The launch of Al Baik in Pakistan was formalized through a MoU between Al Baik Food System Company and Pakistan’s Gas and Oil Pakistan Ltd (GO). The agreement was signed at a ceremony in Islamabad, with Saudi Minister of Investment and Engineer Khalid Al-Falih in attendance, alongside senior officials from both nations. This strategic partnership will allow Al Baik to establish and operate its outlets across Pakistan, introducing the brand’s signature broast chicken to a new market.

Founded in Jeddah in 1974, Al Baik has earned a loyal following for its distinctive fried chicken, with over 120 outlets across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and other locations.