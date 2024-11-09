Iqbal Day 2024: Pakistan pays homage to ‘Poet of the East’ on 147th Birth Anniversary

LAHORE – The 147th birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, poet of the East, is being celebrated with national zeal and zest on Friday.

The South Asian nation marked the day with enthusiasm and traditional fervor. As a public holiday across the country, it started with special prayers in mosques for peace, unity, prosperity, and progress.

Tributes are paid to Iqbal, who had profound influence on Muslim identity of the subcontinent and articulated the vision of a separate homeland for Muslims.

Besides national prayers, the day was marked by the Change of Guard Ceremony at Mazar-e-Iqbal in provincial capital Lahore.

Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the national poet. Gillani highlighted Iqbal’s role in uniting Muslims of the subcontinent and inspiring the creation of Pakistan through his focus on Islamic values and cultural revival.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reflected on how Iqbal’s philosophy led to Pakistan’s creation and emphasized his teachings on self-reliance, unity, and excellence. He called on young Pakistanis to strive for greatness and reaffirmed the commitment to building a nation based on justice and equality.