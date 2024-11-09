Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Quetta Railway Station Blast’s chilling CCTV video surfaces online

QUETTA — CCTV footage emerged showing devastating moments leading up to powerful blast at Quetta Railway Station. The explosion, which occurred at 8:18 AM, rocked the bustling platform, sending debris flying as people scrambled for safety.

The footage shows platform filled with commuters just moments before the blast. In an instant, the scene changes as a massive explosion tears through the area, collapsing platform structures and causing widespread panic.

As initial reports indicate that the blast may have been a suicide attack, officials have stated that a detailed forensic investigation is underway to confirm the exact nature of the incident. CTD and other agencies are working to identify the perpetrator and understand the full scope of the attack.

At this time, the death toll stands at 21 and the number of injured is over two dozen, but emergency teams have been dispatched to provide aid to the victims. The blast has raised significant security concerns, and investigations are continuing to determine whether the attack was part of a larger coordinated effort.

Quetta Railway Station ‘suicide blast’ kills 21, injures nearly two dozen

