‘Well Done Team Pakistan’: Fans shower love on Green Shirts after winning historic ODI series

KARACHI – Pakistan’s historic series victory over Australia sparked a new wave of joy across the cricket loving nation, as fans, former cricketers, and experts worldwide praise Team Green.

The South Asian nation ended 22-year wait, dominating performance in key series to advance momentum. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah led bowling attack while Saim Ayub and Mohammad Rizwan filled the nation with pride.

In Pakistan, fans took to the social media, priasing Team Green in high words. Facebook, X and other social sites were flooded with praise, with hashtags like #PakVsAus trending worldwide.

The victory was hailed as a statement of Pakistan’s growing strength in international cricket, with experts like Nasser Hussain and Ramiz Raja calling it a defining moment for the team.