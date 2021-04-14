PAKvSA – Babar, Rizwan smash T20I records for Pakistan
JOHANNESBURG – Pakistan cricket team completed their highest ever successful run-chase in third Twenty20 International against South Africa with 12 balls to spare on Wednesday.
Skipper Babar Azam and vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan smashed 197 – the highest opening partnership in T20Is – as Green Shirts thrashed Proteas at Centurian while chasing 204-run target.
1⃣9⃣7⃣— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 14, 2021
Pakistan's highest opening partnership in T20Is!#SAvPAK | #HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/ulZq8YBipC
Babar Azam hit 122 runs, comprising a whopping 15 fours and four sixes, while Mohammad Rizwan has scored 73 runs, with five fours and two sixes.
Pakistan also became the first team to chase 200+ in T20Is with only one wicket down.
After today's match Pakistan lead the series 2-1. The last and 4th game of t20 will be played on April 16 (Friday).
