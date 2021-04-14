PAKvSA – Babar, Rizwan smash T20I records for Pakistan
Web Desk
08:51 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
PAKvSA – Babar, Rizwan smash T20I records for Pakistan
Share

JOHANNESBURG – Pakistan cricket team completed their highest ever successful run-chase in third Twenty20 International against South Africa with 12 balls to spare on Wednesday.

Skipper Babar Azam and vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan smashed 197 – the highest opening partnership in T20Is – as Green Shirts thrashed Proteas at Centurian while chasing 204-run target.

Babar Azam hit 122 runs, comprising a whopping 15 fours and four sixes, while Mohammad Rizwan has scored 73 runs, with five fours and two sixes.

Pakistan also became the first team to chase 200+ in T20Is with only one wicket down.

After today's match Pakistan lead the series 2-1. The last and 4th game of t20 will be played on April 16 (Friday).

Babar Azam overtakes Virat Kohli as world's No 1 ... 01:44 PM | 14 Apr, 2021

LAHORE – Pakistan captain Babar Azam Wednesday officially dethroned Indian captain Virat Kohli as the top-ranked ...

More From This Category
PAKvSA | Babar Azam hits maiden T20I century – ...
09:19 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
'Gulldozer' – PCB, cricketers wish Umar Gul on ...
08:16 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
Babar Azam reacts to becoming No.1 ODI batsman in ...
07:32 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
US state secretary discusses Afghanistan drawdown ...
05:11 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi reach career-best ...
04:51 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
Pakistan decides to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik under ...
03:23 PM | 14 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit set the stage on fire with killer dance moves
07:01 PM | 14 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr