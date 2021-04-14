PAKvSA | Babar Azam hits maiden T20I century – fastest by any Pakistani

09:19 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
PAKvSA | Babar Azam hits maiden T20I century – fastest by any Pakistani
Share

Pakistan Captain Babar Azam continues to bag feats in South Africa as he has added another feather to his cap by becoming a national player to hit the fastest ton in the T20I cricket format. 

Azam, who is also No. 1 ODI batsman in the world, smashed impressive 122 runs off 59 balls in the third T20I of the four-match series against Proteas at Centurion. 

He is the only third Pakistan batsman to slam a hundred in fastest format of the cricket. 

In the same match, Pakistan achieved their highest successful run chase in T20Is as they beat South Africa by nine wickets and take a 2-1 series lead.

For his extraordinary performance, Babar Azam has been named Player of the Match. 

PAKvSA – Babar, Rizwan smash T20I records for ... 08:51 PM | 14 Apr, 2021

JOHANNESBURG – Pakistan cricket team completed their highest ever successful run-chase in third Twenty20 ...

More From This Category
PAKvSA – Babar, Rizwan smash T20I records for ...
08:51 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
'Gulldozer' – PCB, cricketers wish Umar Gul on ...
08:16 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
Babar Azam reacts to becoming No.1 ODI batsman in ...
07:32 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi reach career-best ...
04:51 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
Babar Azam overtakes Virat Kohli as world's No 1 ...
01:44 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
Former Mr Pakistan Mujahid Ali dies of Covid-19 ...
12:58 PM | 14 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit set the stage on fire with killer dance moves
07:01 PM | 14 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr