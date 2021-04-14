PAKvSA | Babar Azam hits maiden T20I century – fastest by any Pakistani

Pakistan Captain Babar Azam continues to bag feats in South Africa as he has added another feather to his cap by becoming a national player to hit the fastest ton in the T20I cricket format.

Azam, who is also No. 1 ODI batsman in the world, smashed impressive 122 runs off 59 balls in the third T20I of the four-match series against Proteas at Centurion.

Babar Azam becomes only the third Pakistan batsman to slam a T20I hundred 🔥



It is also the fastest ton in the format by a 🇵🇰 player!#SAvPAK ➡️ https://t.co/rihG1VCmdO pic.twitter.com/hxIyUrFPmm — ICC (@ICC) April 14, 2021

He is the only third Pakistan batsman to slam a hundred in fastest format of the cricket.

In the same match, Pakistan achieved their highest successful run chase in T20Is as they beat South Africa by nine wickets and take a 2-1 series lead.

Pakistan achieve their highest successful run chase in T20Is 👏



They beat South Africa by nine wickets and take a 2-1 series lead!#SAvPAK ➡️ https://t.co/rihG1VCmdO pic.twitter.com/JCloo7mPhS — ICC (@ICC) April 14, 2021

For his extraordinary performance, Babar Azam has been named Player of the Match.