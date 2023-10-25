Infinix launches ZERO 30 5G, an ultimate 4K 60FPS vlogging mobile phone in Pakistan

LAHORE - Infinix Pakistan launched the ZERO 30 Series with 60FPS 4K video recording on Tuesday.

The event that took place in Lahore was a remarkable achievement for the brand's commitment to the Pakistani market. The brand has been introducing groundbreaking products across all its series throughout the year and now, it has introduced the vlogging champion ZERO 30 series.

The anticipated event was attended by an array of esteemed guests representing various facets of the tech, lifestyle, media, and influencers. In a true spectacle, the stunning Kinza Hashmi, the brand ambassador for Infinix ZERO 30 Series, took centre stage and unveiled the flagship ZERO 30 Series. She was joined by prominent figures in the Infinix leadership team, including Saad Shams, Head of Marketing for Infinix Pakistan, Simon Feng, CEO of Infinix Pakistan, and Joe Hu, CEO of Transsion Holdings.

The event was an unforgettable fusion of innovation and entertainment, featuring an electrifying musical performance by the youth pop sensation Shamoon Ismail, and a captivating dance performance by The Colony, which added a thrilling new dimension to the evening.

The launch event captivated the imagination of all attendees, as the Infinix ZERO 30 Series promises to redefine the vlogging landscape in Pakistan. The excitement was palpable in the experience zone, where enthusiasts and experts had the unique opportunity to delve into the remarkable features of the ZERO 30 Series, particularly the highly anticipated ZERO 5G.

Saad Shams, Head of Marketing, Infinix Pakistan, shared his excitement, saying, "Infinix's journey in Pakistan has been nothing short of incredible. With the ZERO 30 Series, we're taking another leap towards reshaping the smartphone vlogging landscape. This launch event is a testament to our dedication to our Pakistani audience, and we're thrilled to provide them with cutting-edge technology and exceptional experiences."

Simon Feng, CEO of Infinix Pakistan, added, "At Infinix, we believe in the power of innovation and community. Our ZERO 30 Series is a testament to our commitment to our consumers in Pakistan. We look forward to setting new industry standards and delivering remarkable products that enhance the everyday lives of our users."

The event also featured Joe Hu, CEO of Transsion Holdings, who emphasized Infinix's global vision and its significance in Pakistan's mobile industry. "Infinix has been forefronting technological advancements throughout and this event exemplifies our global commitment to innovation and excellence. With ZERO 30 series we aim to enable the audience with a professional video recording device so that they will never need to carry any other vlogging device," said Joe Hu.

The ZERO 30 Series boasts a cutting-edge camera setup that includes 60FPS video recording, 4K video capabilities, dual video view, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). It promises to take mobile photography and videography to an unprecedented level.

Infinix has equipped the ZERO 30 Series with a robust processor that ensures exceptional performance, making it a versatile device for various user needs. The innovative extended 21GB RAM technology ensures that the ZERO 30 Series provides a seamless and with a curved display, the ZERO 30 Series offers an immersive visual experience, taking entertainment and productivity to new heights.

The launch of the Infinix ZERO 30 Series has ignited a wave of anticipation among consumers, tech enthusiasts, and industry experts. This flagship series represents Infinix's relentless pursuit of innovation and commitment to delivering high-quality, cutting-edge mobile devices to the Pakistani market.