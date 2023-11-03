Why did Uorfi Javed get arrested?

Controversy queen Uorfi Javed made headlines once again as she found herself in the custody of Mumbai police on Friday morning.

A video capturing this incident was shared by the well-known paparazzo, Viral Bhayani. In the video, Urfi can be seen surrounded by individuals who appear to be police officers, leading to her detainment.

The footage then follows Urfi as she is asked to accompany the female police officers to the police station. Her visible concern leads her to inquire about the grounds for her arrest. The police officers' response was captured in the video, where they remarked, "Itne chote chote kapde pehenke kaun ghumta hai?" which translates to "Who roams around in such skimpy clothes?"

Urfi is seen wearing a backless red top paired with denim pants, while the officers guide her by holding her arms. It's worth noting that the authenticity of the video remains unverified, raising questions about whether it is genuine or possibly a publicity stunt.

The incident has ignited a fresh wave of public attention surrounding the controversial figure, sparking discussions and speculations about the circumstances of her arrest.