Jared Leto to return as ‘The Joker’ in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

An unlikely face is coming back to the DC Universe.

Jared Leto is reportedly returning with a revamped version of Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The Oscar winning actor is set to play a previously unseen version of Joker in the event series, reported Vanity Fair.

The project will release next year as a four-episode event series on HBO Max and its shooting is currently underway with Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, and Amber Heard. It is unknown which other actors are included.

Leto previously played Joker in David Ayer’s 2016 feature Suicide Squad and did not appear in 2017’s Justice League.

