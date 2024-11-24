WhatsApp, social apps disrupted in Pakistan ahead of PTI protest

LAHORE – WhatsApp and key social media applications including Instagram have been facing disruptions in parts of Pakistan, particularly in major cities ahead of ongoing protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Mobile data users have reported issues while sharing pictures, documents, and audio files, while those using DSL connections are also affected by disruptions. The interruptions come as protests continue, leading many to struggle with communication through popular messaging platforms.

Internet monitoring portal NetBlocks confirmed disruption, showing live metrics showed WhatsApp’s services have been restricted in country of 240 million.

“Confirmed: Live metrics show WhatsApp backends have been restricted in #Pakistan, corroborating reports of media sharing issues,” NetBlocks said, linking the measure to heightened security ahead of PTI’s planned protest.

Amid these woes, social media users shifted to alternative platforms to stay connected and share updates. The situation has sparked widespread curiosity, with many questioning the cause of the interruptions and seeking alternative means of communication.