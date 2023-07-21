Search

'Barbie' banned in Pakistan’s Punjab over ‘objectionable' content

Web Desk 01:39 PM | 21 Jul, 2023
Source: Social media

LAHORE – The Punjab censor board has imposed a ban on "Barbie", the much-anticipated American fantasy comedy film directed by Greta Gerwig, due to objectionable content, it emerged on Friday. 

The movie, which was released on July 21, has taken the entertainment world by storm, and a significant part of its allure can be attributed to the star-studded ensemble. The film stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. 

In Pakistan, the Barbie fever is spreading like wildfire, as Pakistani actresses embrace the nostalgia and share their Barbie-inspired looks. 

Amid all this excitement, the Punjab censor board has stopped the issuance of NOC for the release of "Barbie" for showing pro-LGBTQ content. 

The board said the movie would remain banned in the Punjab region until the 'objectionable' content is removed from movie.

Who's the Barbie?

While Robbie is doing justice to Barbie's human version, singer Dua Lipa, actress Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, and others will also portray different versions. There is, however, one difference between Ken and Barbie, while the former is "just Ken," the latter enjoys a number of professions.  

Who's playing Ken?

For lead, we have Ryan Gosling, and for other variations of Ken, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans are all set. Posters of all the handsome hunks' avatars are out and making all the hype.

