Walled City authority declares another 15 historical sites as heritage properties in Lahore

LAHORE – Another fifteen historically significant sites were declared heritage properties by Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) in continued efforts to preserve the legacy of Lahore, the 2,000 years old city once known for huge markets and impressing orchards.
Heritage Conservation Board of WCLA officials reviewed several places and picked over dozen for the purpose.
Nisar Haveli, Noori Building, Gurdwara Janam Astan, Samadi Bhai Mani Singh, Baoli Bagh, Govt Rang Mahal School, Jain Hall, Historical House (Qamar Manzil), Deputies House, Shamsheer Singh Haveli, Haveli Wajid Ali Shah, Tehsil Haveli, Makhzan Ul Aloom Building and Khalifa Manzil, Sabil Wali Gali were among designated heritage properties now protected under the provisions of the WCLA Act 2012.
Officials of Heritage Conservation Board did meticulous work to mark these 15 sites as valuable components of Lahore’s architectural and cultural heritage, and a number of these heritage properties climbed to 52.
DG Walled City Authority emphasized the vision for the protection and adaptive reuse of these heritage properties. He called it a priority of his department to ensure that the local community benefits from efforts and endeavors.
He mentioned that the preservation of heritage properties is in line with Walled City's commitment to promoting sustainable tourism and encouraging visitors.
Walled City Authority aims to uphold unique identity and heritage of the provincial capital, contributing to the overall cultural enrichment of the metropolis.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 25, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|294
|Euro
|EUR
|319.03
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|323
|326
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|221.5
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.4
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
