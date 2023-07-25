Search

Pakistan

Walled City authority declares another 15 historical sites as heritage properties in Lahore

Web Desk 02:25 PM | 25 Jul, 2023
Walled City authority declares another 15 historical sites as heritage properties in Lahore
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Another fifteen historically significant sites were declared heritage properties by Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) in continued efforts to preserve the legacy of Lahore, the 2,000 years old city once known for huge markets and impressing orchards.

Heritage Conservation Board of WCLA officials reviewed several places and picked over dozen for the purpose.

Nisar Haveli, Noori Building, Gurdwara Janam Astan, Samadi Bhai Mani Singh, Baoli Bagh, Govt Rang Mahal School, Jain Hall, Historical House (Qamar Manzil), Deputies House, Shamsheer Singh Haveli, Haveli Wajid Ali Shah, Tehsil Haveli, Makhzan Ul Aloom Building and Khalifa Manzil, Sabil Wali Gali were among designated heritage properties now protected under the provisions of the WCLA Act 2012.

Officials of Heritage Conservation Board did meticulous work to mark these 15 sites as valuable components of Lahore’s architectural and cultural heritage, and a number of these heritage properties climbed to 52.

DG Walled City Authority emphasized the vision for the protection and adaptive reuse of these heritage properties. He called it a priority of his department to ensure that the local community benefits from efforts and endeavors.

He mentioned that the preservation of heritage properties is in line with Walled City's commitment to promoting sustainable tourism and encouraging visitors.

Walled City Authority aims to uphold unique identity and heritage of the provincial capital, contributing to the overall cultural enrichment of the metropolis.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

