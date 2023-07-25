Yamaha bikes latest price in Pakistan July 2023

Yamaha Motor Pakistan Limited increased motorcycle prices as the auto industry is struggling amid an ongoing economic crisis.

Yamaha bikes share a considerable market as the company offers bikes known for stylish designs, performance, and resale, and despite the competition, the company continues to increase its prices.

Yamaha again increased the prices of motorbikes by up to Rs29,000, with its top-of-the-line unit touching Rs4.39 lacs.

Yamaha YB 125Z Price in Pakistan

Rs380,500

Yamaha YB 125Z-DX Price in Pakistan

Rs408,000

Yamaha YB 125 Price in Pakistan

Rs419,000

Yamaha YB 125G Price in Pakistan

Rs436,000

YBR 125G Matte Gray Price in Pakistan

Rs439,000