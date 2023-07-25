Yumna Zaidi observes Muharram in Karbala

The 10th day of Muharram, Ashura, marks a poignant event in Islamic history - the Battle of Karbala. This tragic episode saw the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his devoted followers, with the women and children taken as captives. Imam Hussain's sacrifice at Karbala remains a pivotal moment that continues to deeply influence the beliefs and customs of Muslims. Today, it resonates with actors and actresses who join in paying their respects.

Recently Yumna Zaidi embarked on a deeply meaningful journey to Karbala, Iraq. Driven by her profound religious devotion, she spent the initial days of Muharram in Karbala, accompanied by her mother.

Though she maintains her privacy, Zaidi's mother posted a bunch of pictures capturing moments of devotion and reverence.

On the work front, Zaidi is all set to make her silver screen debut with Nayab, essaying the role of a cricketer; a role that demanded her to delve deep into the world of cricket and familiarize herself with its intricacies.