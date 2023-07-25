Turkish President Erdogan likely to visit Pakistan in early August

ISLAMABAD – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is likely to visit South Asian in August, local media reported on Tuesday.

A report in ARY News said the Turkish president will undertake an official visit to Islamabad in the first week of next month.

A high-level delegation including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will accompany the premier.

During his stay, Erdogan will hold a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss matters pertaining to mutual interest and to further boost ties between two Islamic nations.

Pakistan and Turkey share a longstanding and multifaceted relationship that spans various areas, including political, economic, cultural, and defense cooperation. The ties between the two countries have historically been strong and continue to evolve over time.