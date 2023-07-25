Pakistan outranks India to secure top spot in ICC World Test Championship rankings

DUBAI – Pakistan now ranks at the first spot in World Test Championship rankings released by top cricket’s governing body.

Men in Green achieved the feat after beating Sri Lanka in Galle Test, and climbed to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings, ICC announced Monday.

Archrival India slides to second position in WTC rankings after a recent draw against West Indies.

Team Green is currently leading the 2023-25 points table as Men in Blue faced a draw against Windies to lose the coveted spot. As of now, Babar XI is the only squad to have 100 percentage points (PCT).

India dropped down with 66.67 PCT, and Australia ranked third spot followed by England and West Indies.

WTC is a 2-year competition that sees an undisputed World Test champion crowned at the end of a league campaign.