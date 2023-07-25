Ushna Shah sets internet on fire with new bold photoshoot

Lollywood star Ushna Shah has left her social media users and her fans stunned with new bold photoshoot as the diva mastered the art of turning heads.

The Balaa star is incredibly gifted and maker herself count in the country’s top fashionistas. With killer looks and a charming persona, Shah makes stunning wardrobe choices, and often remains in limelight with her social media presence.

Shah continues to turn up the heat with her breathtaking snaps, effortlessly flaunting her toned body in a saree.

In her latest photoshoot, the Cheekh star looked absolutely terrific, donning a white and gold saree. The combination accentuated her figure, leaving everyone in awe of her beauty.

The actor made her debut with Khudgarz in 2013 and then created magic with some hit projects including Bashar Momin, Alif Allah Aur Insaan, and Lashkara.