ECC approves export of 100,000 metric ton of sugar

ISLAMABAD – The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has conditionally approved the export of 100,000 metric tons of sugar.

The ECC meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, approved the export of 100,000 metric tons of sugar and also extended the sugar export permission period by 15 days.

The statement mentioned that the sugar export permission period has been extended from 45 to 60 days.

The path for exporting surplus sugar from the country is becoming clearer.

It was decided in the ECC meeting that in the case of exporting sugar to Afghanistan, the payment will be received in advance, and the payment from Afghanistan will only be accepted through banking channels.

Additionally, the ECC meeting approved a technical supplementary grant of 276 million rupees for the Ministry of Interior.

According to the statement, a grant of 1.95 billion rupees was also approved for the Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan for the security of the Reko Diq project.