FBISE announces HSSC Part-I & II result 2024, check result online

10:00 AM | 23 Aug, 2024
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has declared the HSSC Part-I & II result 2024 on Friday.

Students who took the HSSC Part-I & II exams can now check their results online. This announcement is a significant event for thousands of students across Pakistan, marking a pivotal moment in their educational and career journeys.

Click Here to View FBISE HSSC Part-I & II result 2024

The HSSC Part-I & II result 2024 is now accessible on the official FBISE website. Students can retrieve their results by entering their roll numbers. This year’s examinations were conducted under strict academic guidelines, ensuring a fair and unbiased evaluation process.

How to Check FBISE HSSC Part-I & II result 2024

Visit the Official FBISE Website: Go to www.fbise.edu.pk and locate the results section for HSSC Part-I & II result 2024 on the homepage.

Enter Your Roll Number: Fill in your roll number and any other required information in the designated fields.

View Your Result: Click the “Submit” button to display your detailed result on the screen.

Check via SMS: For convenience, students can also obtain their results via SMS by sending their roll number to 5050. This service is especially useful for those without immediate internet access.

Gold & Silver

03:28 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Gold continues to shatter records in Pakistan

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 23 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 23, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 310 and the selling rate is 312.5.

British Pound rate is 363 for buying, and 367.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.1 280
Euro EUR 310 312.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363 367.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.78 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.73 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 181.75 185.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.2 742.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.9 207.25
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324.52 329.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

