FBISE announces HSSC Part-I & II result 2024, check result online

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has declared the HSSC Part-I & II result 2024 on Friday.

Students who took the HSSC Part-I & II exams can now check their results online. This announcement is a significant event for thousands of students across Pakistan, marking a pivotal moment in their educational and career journeys.

Click Here to View FBISE HSSC Part-I & II result 2024

The HSSC Part-I & II result 2024 is now accessible on the official FBISE website. Students can retrieve their results by entering their roll numbers. This year’s examinations were conducted under strict academic guidelines, ensuring a fair and unbiased evaluation process.

How to Check FBISE HSSC Part-I & II result 2024

Visit the Official FBISE Website: Go to www.fbise.edu.pk and locate the results section for HSSC Part-I & II result 2024 on the homepage.

Enter Your Roll Number: Fill in your roll number and any other required information in the designated fields.

View Your Result: Click the “Submit” button to display your detailed result on the screen.

Check via SMS: For convenience, students can also obtain their results via SMS by sending their roll number to 5050. This service is especially useful for those without immediate internet access.