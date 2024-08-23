FBISE announces HSSC Part-I & II result 2024, check result online

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has declared the HSSC Part-I & II result 2024 on Friday.
Students who took the HSSC Part-I & II exams can now check their results online. This announcement is a significant event for thousands of students across Pakistan, marking a pivotal moment in their educational and career journeys.
Click Here to View FBISE HSSC Part-I & II result 2024
The HSSC Part-I & II result 2024 is now accessible on the official FBISE website. Students can retrieve their results by entering their roll numbers. This year’s examinations were conducted under strict academic guidelines, ensuring a fair and unbiased evaluation process.
Visit the Official FBISE Website: Go to www.fbise.edu.pk and locate the results section for HSSC Part-I & II result 2024 on the homepage.
Enter Your Roll Number: Fill in your roll number and any other required information in the designated fields.
View Your Result: Click the “Submit” button to display your detailed result on the screen.
Check via SMS: For convenience, students can also obtain their results via SMS by sending their roll number to 5050. This service is especially useful for those without immediate internet access.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 23, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 310 and the selling rate is 312.5.
British Pound rate is 363 for buying, and 367.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363
|367.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.75
|185.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.9
|207.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.52
|329.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.