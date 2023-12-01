Ugandan woman, 70, gives birth to twins 

In a surprising turn of events this week, a 70-year-old woman named Safina Namukwaya gave birth to twins via cesarean section at the hospital in the capital Kampala.

Namukwaya, a Ugandan woman, received fertility treatment, making her one of the world’s oldest new mothers in the world.

Namukwaya gave birth to a boy and a girl at the hospital where she was receiving in vitro fertilization treatment (IVF), said Arthur Matsiko, spokesman for the Women’s Hospital International Facility Center.

“She’s healthy. She’s talking. She’s walking around if they tell her to walk around the hospital,” Matsiko added.

Namukwaya is the oldest woman to deliver a baby at the hospital, whose proprietor is a prominent gynecologist in the East African region. The hospital specializes in helping couples who struggle to have children.