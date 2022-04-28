No hike in petrol prices for next fortnight as PM rejects OGRA's summary: Info minister

ISLAMABAD – The newly installed Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the price of petroleum products would remain unchanged for the next fortnight.

Aurangzeb issued a statement, saying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided against the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority's (OGRA) decision to increase the prices of petroleum products.

Taking a jibe at the previous government, the PML-N leader said the incompetence and serious mistakes of the Imran Khan-led government contributed to adding economic issues for the distressed masses.

She maintained that the ousted government had accepted harsh conditions of the global lender of increasing prices of the petroleum products to secure a loan however, she maintained that the incumbent government is making all-out efforts to relieve the masses amid skyrocketing inflation.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail also refuted the possibility of an immediate hike in petroleum prices but he did not rule out the possibility of revising prices in the coming months.

The noted economist maintained that if there is a surge in fuel prices, it will be done after consideration of various factors including the summary submitted by the petroleum authority.