Watch - Shahid Afridi and daughters discuss personal life in a rare interview
Web Desk
04:05 PM | 6 May, 2022
Source: Shahid Afridi (Instagram)
Shahid Afridi is undoubtedly one of the most beloved sports stars in the country. His Instagram feed is full of his work as humanitarian person, his family make delightful appearances rarely.

The 42 year old star is a proud father of five daughters and he never hesitates from showering love on his children with thoughtful messages and adorable pictures.

Recently, Afridi appeared in a rare interview alongside his daughters on Samaa News. His elders daughters got candid and discussed their Eid routine on how they get Eidi from him and like to spend time with their cousins.

Aqsa shared and compared some interesting insights on their Eid celebrations in Karachi and the difference of festivities in their village. She said that she enjoys celebrating in Karachi more as all their cousins live in the city and their father is not very strict while in Karachi.

Whereas in their village they cannot go out a lot as per the tradition and there are not many things to explore. She said that she loves visiting her village but Karachi Eid is definitely better.

Moreover, Afridi has been making headlines as the former skipper rejected his ex-teammate Danish Kaneria’s allegations of forcing the latter to convert to Islam.

