‘Emerging Pakistan’ campaign launched on London buses
LONDON – A British-Pakistani businessman has launched an advertising drive on London buses featuring pictures of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif with an aim to attract foreign investment in the country.
As many as 150 London buses with adverts carrying slogan "Emerging Pakistan" started roaming on various busy routes of London from Wednesday and the campaign will continue for a month.
The businessman, who seeks anonymity, told Pakistani media that tens of thousands of people will get a chance to know more about Pakistan through these iconic buses. The campaign would cost around £100,000 to the man who is sponsoring it, reports said while quoting advertising experts.
Emerging Pakistan buses at various central london locations #EmergingPakistan pic.twitter.com/kYDfs1yPJW— Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) May 6, 2022
Talking about the slogan, he said that initiative of “Emerging Pakistan” was launched by the PML-N government during its previous tenure [2013-18] when country’s GDP growth rate surged to 6%.
The businessman also praised Shehbaz Sharif for his tireless efforts for bringing revolutionary development in Punjab during his terms as chief minister. He hoped that the incumbent prime minister would also bring revolutionary development in the country.
The British Pakistani businessman said that the campaign has been launched at a time Pakistan needs foreign investment. He said that under the mature leadership Pakistan will emerge as a powerful nation in the world.
