Search

WorldViral

Fauzia Janjua becomes first Pakistani, Muslim woman to be elected as Mayor in US state

Web Desk
10:54 AM | 13 Jan, 2024
Fauzia Janjua becomes first Pakistani, Muslim woman to be elected as Mayor in US state
Source: social media

TRENTON – Fauzia Janjua, a legal expert from South Asian, has been picked to become the first woman of Pakistani origin as Mayor in US State.

Janjua’s elevation to US mayorship is the groundbreaking turn of events, as a woman from Chakwal made history. The feat made the whole Pakistani community proud as she broke 36-year streak of Republican leadership to hold such a position in the state.

Her election to the US mayor seat depicts willingness among the electorate to embrace new perspectives by electing a Democrat for the first time in over 35 years.

Ms Janjua took the oath of office on the Holy Quran at the Township Hall, emphasizing her faith and cultural background. With her family by her side, the new mayor committed herself to serving the community with honesty and dedication.

New Jersey State Representative administered oath of office and hoped her to give her best. She celebrated not only Mayor Fauzia Janjua's achievement but also Deputy Mayor Nik Moustakas, signifying a new era in the state’s leadership.

Fauzia belonged to a Pakistani family with a history of migration and community service. Her father migrated to United States in 70s, and remained there since then. Her commitment to community service, particularly in the areas of education for underprivileged children and prison outreach, shows the family legacy.

Besides the political responsibilities, Ms Janjua also dedicated efforts to showcase positive aspects of Muslim culture to the world.

Ali Javed becomes first Pakistani-American Muslim to join NYPD’s ESU

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:20 PM | 12 Jan, 2024

Pakistani artist Shiraz Uppal introduces AI-generated female singer, ...

02:06 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

India's non-Muslim delegation makes 'historic' visit to holy places ...

11:08 AM | 10 Jan, 2024

Gabriel Attal: France picks its youngest, first openly gay PM

10:43 AM | 5 Jan, 2024

US wants fair, free elections in Pakistan: State Dept

11:14 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

First-ever trial in earthquake deaths case to begin in Turkey today

08:25 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Canadian woman sets world record for most academic degrees by any ...

Most viewed

09:42 AM | 11 Jan, 2024

Israel to face genocide charges at UN top court as Gaza death toll ...

09:44 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

Jeddah Tower set to dethrone Burj Khalifa as world's tallest building

04:51 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

TechWisely Ltd powers Saudi giant Almarai's Loyalty Program with AI

02:52 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

WATCH — Yashma Gill's thigh slit dress while enjoying bonfire ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:28 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

Supreme Court resumes hearing on ECP's petition against PTI’s bat symbol

Horoscope

08:38 AM | 13 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 13th January 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 13 Jan forex rates

LAHORE – Pakistani currency managed to further recoup losses against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies in open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Saturday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 306.5 309.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.26 756.26
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.45 39.85
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.99 36.34
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.15
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.97 923.97
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.59 61.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.03 177.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 730.83 738.83
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.29 77.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 328.79 331.29
Thai Bhat THB 8.02 8.17

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price for 13 January 2024

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw a marginal increase on Saturday amid a positive trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 13 January 2024

On Saturday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs216,500 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,615.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,400, 21 karat rate at Rs193,200 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,600.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Karachi PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Islamabad PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Peshawar PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Quetta PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Sialkot PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Attock PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Gujranwala PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Jehlum PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Multan PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Bahawalpur PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Gujrat PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Nawabshah PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Chakwal PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Hyderabad PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Nowshehra PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Sargodha PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Faisalabad PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385
Mirpur PKR 216,500 PKR 2,385

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: