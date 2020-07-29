Top Pakistan cleric calls for extending Eid holidays
KARACHI - Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Chairman Ruwit-e-Hilal Committee, has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to extend the Eidul Azha holidays till Monday, saying many people sacrifice on the third day.
Last week, the federal government had announced a three-day Eid holiday, starting from Friday, July 31 to Sunday, August 2. There is no holiday on the third day of Eid that falls on Monday.
Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the religious scholar rejected an impression of conflict between ulema an science, adding that religious scholars also have scientific knowledge.
He said officials of Pakistan Meteorological Department were also a part of the decision making during the moon-sighting.
