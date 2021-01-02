Aiman Khan pens emotional note to late father
Pakistani celebrity sisters Aiman Khan and Minal Khan lost their father a few days back, and are still coming to terms with the irrevocable loss.
The 22-year-old star Aiman Khan took to her Instagram handle, sharing a throwback click with her father from her wedding day. Penning a heartfelt note, she wrote:
“You’re my first love, I’ll miss you forever. Rest in peace, my strong man.”
Previously, Aiman Khan's husband Muneeb Butt took to his official Instagram on Thursday, and shared the sad news of his father-in-law Mubeen Khan's demise.
Condolence messages and prayers poured in for Aiman and Minal Khan by fellow celebrities and fans. May their father rest in eternal peace.
