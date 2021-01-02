Aiman Khan pens emotional note to late father

Pakistani celebrity sisters Aiman Khan and Minal Khan lost their father a few days back, and are still coming to terms with the irrevocable loss.

The 22-year-old star Aiman Khan took to her Instagram handle, sharing a throwback click with her father from her wedding day. Penning a heartfelt note, she wrote:

“You’re my first love, I’ll miss you forever. Rest in peace, my strong man.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official)

Previously, Aiman Khan's husband Muneeb Butt took to his official Instagram on Thursday, and shared the sad news of his father-in-law Mubeen Khan's demise.

Condolence messages and prayers poured in for Aiman and Minal Khan by fellow celebrities and fans. May their father rest in eternal peace.