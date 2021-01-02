'Eagle Squad' to curb street crimes in Islamabad

RAWALPINDI – After Dolphin Force in Lahore and Skating Force is Karachi, Islamabad Police will be introducing a new 'Eagle Squad' to curb street crime in the federal capital.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed says the Eagle Squad will be equipped with latest technology and introduced soon for security in Islamabad.

The minister was talking to the media during his visit to the office of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office in Rawalpindi.

He added that the security check-posts in the twin cities will also be modernised by the government.