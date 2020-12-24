Karachi's new Skating Force will go behind criminals in narrow streets, slums

KARACHI – Police in Sindh capital are training a Skating Force to catch criminals, who escape quickly, or hide taking advantage of narrow streets, traffic jams and roadblocks where police vehicles fail to reach.

The team consists of 20 weapon-wielding men and women.

Special Investigations Unit Commandant Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjhar is hopeful that the force will help curb street crimes.

"Foot patrolling is an extremely tedious job. Roller skates will give an edge to chase and apprehend [suspects]," he told local media this week.

According to the police, the personnel on skaters will come under the Special Security Unit.

The special task force is not on the ground yet, said the spokesperson, maintaining that their training is still in process. They will be learning to navigate hurdles like stairs or potholes and the like, he added.

Security and Emergency Services Division DIG Maqsood Ahmed told local media that the skater force will be deployed at traffic signals and hotspots, where street crime is frequent.

He added the skater force may also be deployed inside and in the vicinity of shopping malls, which are frequently targeted by pickpockets and snatchers.

The concept is not new as many countries have such skating forces in their police squad, effectively reducing street crimes.