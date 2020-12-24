PSL6: Babar, Amir, Afridi among top Pakistani players in Platinum Category

LAHORE – National skipper Babar Azam, who was the Player of the Tournament in the 2020 edition after scoring 473 runs in 12 matches, is joined by Karachi Kings teammates Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir in the Platinum category for Pakistan Super League 2021.

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan continues in the Platinum category while his teammate Faheem Ashraf moves down to the Diamond category for PSL 2021.

Peshawar Zalmi trio of Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz have been placed in the Platinum category while pacer Hasan Ali moves to the Diamond category.

🚨HBL PSL Draft Categories Renewals🚨



Shan Masood, who captains Multan Sultans, has moved up to the Diamond category with his impressive performances across PSL 2020 and the National T20 Cup. Shan's teammates Shahid Afridi and Sohail Tanvir have been placed in the Platinum category.

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is in the Platinum category while fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain moves up from Gold to Diamond after ending as Quetta's leading wicket-taker in the PSL 2020 with 15 wickets.

Fakhar Zaman, who ended up as the second-highest scorer in the PSL 2020 with 325 runs in 12 matches for Lahore Qalandars, continues in the Platinum category where he is joined by teammates Mohammad Hafeez and Shaheen Shah Afridi, the highest wicket-taker of PSL 2020.

Qalandars pacer Haris Rauf moves up from Gold to Diamond. He is the leading wicket-taker in 2020 with 57 scalps at 19.57.

The Express Tribune on Thursday reported that the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held in the two major cities Karachi and Lahore. The National Stadium will host matches from February 20 to March 7 whereas the next 14 matches, including the final, will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, it added.