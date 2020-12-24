Pakistani Hindus who moved to India "now want to return"

ISLAMABAD – Chairman National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Chela Ram Kewalani says the Hindus who left Pakistan to settle in India now wish to return due to mistreatment by Indian authorities.

Chairing the sixth meeting of the commission on Wednesday, he called on the Indian government to put an end to persecution of religious minorities.

Commenting on the problems faced by minorities in Pakistan, he said that the commission will do whatever is needed to improve the situation.

“We have to work together with all stakeholders and authorities concerned to protect the places of worship of all minorities in the country,” Mr Kewalani said, adding “protection of the minorities is the state’s responsibility”.

Pakistan issues NOC for Hindu temple in Islamabad 09:04 PM | 23 Dec, 2020 ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued a No Objection Certification for construction of ...

The meeting also condemned persecution of protesting Sikh farmers by the Indian government.