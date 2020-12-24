Pakistani Hindus who moved to India "now want to return"
Share
ISLAMABAD – Chairman National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Chela Ram Kewalani says the Hindus who left Pakistan to settle in India now wish to return due to mistreatment by Indian authorities.
Chairing the sixth meeting of the commission on Wednesday, he called on the Indian government to put an end to persecution of religious minorities.
Commenting on the problems faced by minorities in Pakistan, he said that the commission will do whatever is needed to improve the situation.
“We have to work together with all stakeholders and authorities concerned to protect the places of worship of all minorities in the country,” Mr Kewalani said, adding “protection of the minorities is the state’s responsibility”.
Pakistan issues NOC for Hindu temple in Islamabad 09:04 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued a No Objection Certification for construction of ...
The meeting also condemned persecution of protesting Sikh farmers by the Indian government.
‘Bharat bandh’: India shutdown as millions ... 09:23 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
NEW DELHI – Farmers in India have begun their nationwide strike over amid large-scale protests and clashes over ...
- Pakistani soldier embraces martyrdom, 2 terrorists gunned down in ...09:28 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Pakistani Hindus who moved to India "now want to return"09:00 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- PSL6: Babar, Amir, Afridi among top Pakistani players in Platinum ...08:41 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Karachi's new Skating Force will go behind criminals in narrow ...08:18 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Sanam Saeed bears uncanny resemblance with Anya Taylor-Joy of The ...07:54 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- #The100HourDaaghBillboard: a disruptive demo from Surf Excel claiming ...06:34 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Humayun Saeed pens down a birthday note for wife Samina06:21 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar stun at Fiza Khawar's wedding05:17 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Pandemic Billionaires from Healthcare07:38 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Most Spectacular Mountains Around the World11:59 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- 10 Celebs Who Don't Use Their Real Names09:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Celebrity romances and weddings of 202008:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2020