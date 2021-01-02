FO rejects India's 'unwarranted assertions' regarding minority rights in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has categorically rejected completely unwarranted assertions by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in connection with the Hindu temple incident in Karak.

In a statement Saturday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said this is not the first time the Indian government has tried to feign concern for minority rights elsewhere while being the most egregious and persistent violator of minority rights itself.

"The RSS-BJP regime's record is replete with instances of gross and systemic violations of the rights of minorities, in particular Muslims," the spokesman added.

As a perennial purveyor of state-sponsored discrimination against its minorities, he continued, India is in no position to pontificate on the issue of minority rights elsewhere.

Chaudhri said the clear difference between India and Pakistan in respect of minority rights can be gauged from the fact that the accused in the Karak incident were immediately arrested and orders were issued for repair of the temple.

Moreover, the highest level of judiciary took immediate notice and senior political leadership condemned the incident.

Whereas, in India, the blatant acts of discrimination against Muslims and other minorities take place with state complicity.

Given these incontrovertible facts, the Spokesperson said the Indian Government would be well advised to set its own house in order rather than feigning concern for minority rights elsewhere.