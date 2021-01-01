Pakistan to reconstruct vandalised Karak Hindu temple
Web Desk
04:29 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
Pakistan to reconstruct vandalised Karak Hindu temple
Share

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday announced that the government will reconstruct the Hindu temple in Karak that was vandalised by a mob earlier this week.

Khan made the announcement while addressing a distribution ceremony today. "Our government will pay for the reconstruction of the temple and the adjoining houses," he added.

He vowed to protect sacred places at any cost. Those involved in the tragic incident have been apprehended and strict action will be taken against them, he assured.

CJP takes suo motu notice of attack on temple in ... 12:30 PM | 31 Dec, 2020

KARACHI – Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday has taken suo motu notice of setting fire to a temple in Karak ...

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad has taken suo moto notice of the incident, and directed the concerned officials to submit the report, and appear before the court on January 4.

Mob burns down shrine of Hindu saint in KP  07:40 PM | 30 Dec, 2020

PESHAWAR – An angry mob vandalised the samadhi (shrine) of a Hindu saint and subsequently burnt it down in the ...

More From This Category
Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh transferred
02:50 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
Pakistan edu minister unsure about reopening ...
12:48 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
Munir Akram terms 2020 successful year for ...
10:32 AM | 1 Jan, 2021
Pakistan pays $28 million after NAB loses case in ...
09:59 AM | 1 Jan, 2021
Pakistan reports 71 new deaths, 2,463 fresh cases ...
09:04 AM | 1 Jan, 2021
47% Pakistanis optimistic about future as world ...
08:40 AM | 1 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TCL and McDonald's join hands for 'Bolti Band Offer' allowing people to win QLED TVs
05:09 PM | 1 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr