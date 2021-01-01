Firdous Ashiq Awan on Rescue ride (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Firdous Ashiq Awan, chief guest, has shown off bike riding skills in a Rescue ceremony held today in Lahore.

Awan, who is famous for getting involved in unconventional activities like playing football, cricket, and smashing tiles during martial arts ceremony, this time was spotted on a rescue bike. She also wore the helmet and vest to portray the rescue personnel.

In the recent video of the rescue ceremony, the special assistant to CM Punjab was seen riding the motorcycle, while Rescue 1122 personnel assisted her in handling the motorbike.

The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information participated in the passing out parade of the rescue today.