Style Files: Best fashion moments from LUX Style Awards 2020

The LUX Style Awards 2020 was a dazzling virtual extravaganza this year. Hosted by the dynamic duo of Mehwish Hayat and Ahmed Ali Butt, the night was an entertaining one.

LSA’s effort to ensure the safety of the nominees, juries, auditors and organisers was well appreciated. This is the first time in the nineteen-year history of the LSA that the entire judging and awarding process has been managed online.

Rewarding actors, musicians, models and fashion moguls for their hard work throughout the year, the winners of the 19th LUX Style Awards were invited to attend the award ceremony. Here are some of the best fashion moments from the first-ever virtual LUX Style Awards 2020.

Dressed to the nines, the stunning host Mehwish Hayat served major fashion goals in all her avatars:

The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star received his award with the most important women of her life, his mother and his wife :

Red carpet host Mushk Kaleem was perfectly dressed for the occasion looking sleek in her black ensemble:

The Jalan star looked handsome all dressed up in a suit:

Ayesha Omer and Sarwat Gillani also stunned in black outfits:

Best Actress winner Yumna Zaidi looked super pretty wearing a baby pink saree:

The Laal Kabootar star Mansha Pasha looked elegant in her attire:

Congratulations to all the winners!