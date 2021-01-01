PM Imran breaks ground for $100m automobile plant in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday performed the ground-breaking of a US$ 100 million automobile manufacturing and assembly unit.

British motor company MG Motors UK will invest and start local production of vehicles in Pakistan by mid of this year.

The marvel of British Automotive Engineering reaches the capital. MG's 3S dealership now launched in Islamabad. #iloveMG#MGPakistan pic.twitter.com/wUR29kznad — MG Motor Pakistan (@MGPakistan) January 2, 2021

Speaking at the launching ceremony, the premier said, Pakistan is moving in the right direction to curb poverty through wealth creation. 2021 will be the year of economic growth, he assured.

"Our government will incentivize the business community and the industrial sector that will lead to increased exports. PTI government focused on industrial development during the current year that will have a positive impact on economic growth," he added.

Javed Afridi, who helped bring the British motor company to Pakistan, appreciated the incumbent government's policies.